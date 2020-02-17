Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Road closed in Burghfield due to flooding

Pingewood Road South is likely to be closed for a couple of days

WEST Berkshire Council have warned drivers to seek an alternative route after Pingewood Road South, Burghfield, has closed due to flooding. 

The closure will be in place from the junction Amners Farm Road to Kybes Lane - the entire length of Pingewood Road South. Emergency access will be maintained at all times.

The council says the closure will remain in place until the flood water has subsided, this may be a couple of days or substantially longer depending on prevailing weather conditions.

Enquires should be addressed to West Berkshire Council on 01635 519080 for attention of Highways Maintenance.

Storm Dennis hits West Berkshire

