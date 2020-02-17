Library 'closed until further notice' after Storm Dennis damages building
Mon, 17 Feb 2020
Theale Library will be closed for repair work 'until further notice' due to damage caused by heavy rainfall.
Theale is feeling the aftermath of Storm Dennis, with a number of roads around the business park also being closed due to flooding.
West Berks Libraries tweeted earlier today (Monday): "Due to the heavy rain at the weekend #Theale Library is closed for repair until further notice. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."
