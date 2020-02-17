Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Library 'closed until further notice' after Storm Dennis damages building

Facility in need of urgent repair work following heavy rain at the weekend

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

dan.cooper@newburynews.co.uk

01635 886632

Theale Library relaunch - book the date

Theale Library will be closed for repair work 'until further notice' due to damage caused by heavy rainfall.

Theale is feeling the aftermath of Storm Dennis, with a number of roads around the business park also being closed due to flooding.

West Berks Libraries tweeted earlier today (Monday): "Due to the heavy rain at the weekend #Theale Library is closed for repair until further notice. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

