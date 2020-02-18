Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Glamping comes to Bucklebury Farm Park

Visitors will be able to take advantage of luxury tent facilities

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

charlie.masters@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

07964 444701

Bucklebury Views

Retrospective planning permission has been granted for seven glamping units at Bucklebury Farm Park & Deer Safari.

The facilities are for tourists seeking a luxurious camping experience at the site.

The farm applied for permission for seven pitches, which include canvas and wooden units.

An application was lodged in August last year and approval was formally granted by West Berkshire Council on Friday.

Neither the district council nor Bucklebury Parish Council registered any objections over the environmental impact of the development.

Bucklebury Farm & Deer Safari Park offers a countryside adventure to appeal to the whole family. Children can feed the deer and other farm animals, pet the alpacas and let off steam in the adventure playground, which includes climbing frames, an obstacle course, a go kart track and for the really energetic, a giant jumping pillow.

