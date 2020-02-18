New door facings for historic Burghclere chapel

BURGHCLERE’S historic Sandham Memorial Chapel has had new door facings fitted as part of an ongoing restoration project.

The original doors of the chapel – built in the 1920s to house artist Stanley Spencer's paintings – were resurfaced with oak in 1957 and those facings have now been replaced to safeguard the building.

As well as protecting the original doors from the extremes of weather, the facings retain the humidity and temperature inside the chapel, helping to preserve the historic artwork inside.

The original design, as well as drawings, sketches and archive photographs were examined to ensure the design mirrors the facings from 1957.

The new facings are also made of oak and will have minimal treatment, allowing them to age and weather over time as both the original doors and facings did.

Following the restoration of the doors, chapel operations assistant Adrian McIlroy Speed reflected on the historical importance of the chapel.

He said: “The chapel is a huge piece of 20th-century art and is a wonderful reflection of the experience of the First World War.

“It’s the only memorial in the UK – to my knowledge – that commemorates the Macedonia campaign of the war.

“The murals depict Stanley Spencer’s memories at the Beaufort War Hospital in Bristol and his time in the Macedonia campaign.

“He was a medical orderly for most of the war, first at the hospital in Bristol and then in Madedonia with the 68th Field Ambulance unit. He then became an infantryman in late 1917.

“The murals are quite unusual because they depict the day-to-day activities of war, like cooking, cleaning, washing and setting up camp. These aren’t often depicted in art.

“There’s a military chaplain who comes by and says when he was training other army chaplains, he would bring them to this chapel and say ‘this is what your men will be doing, this is their life’.

“So the chapel maintains a strong spiritual connection even to the modern military.”

The National Trust site also plays an important role in the local community, with workshops and exhibitions often held.

The new facings cost £15,000 and were funded by the National Trust and money raised on site by chapel events.

