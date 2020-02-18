Significant expansion at Hillier Garden Centre given go ahead

Plans to almost treble the size of a garden centre have been approved.

Hillier Garden Centre in Prior's Court Road, Hermitage, applied for planning permission in October.

The entrance and car parking area will be reconfigured to create a better facility, while a a separate, single-storey retail building, warehouse unit and entrance canopy will be built.

Altogether, more than 2,500 sq m of new retail space is to be created.

This will create a home for retail partners of Hillier, as well as housing a farm shop and coffee shop.

Work is expected to start this summer and the revamped facility will be fully open to the public in early 2021.

Hillier Garden Centre and Wholesale Nurseries director Chris Francis said: “We are delighted to have the green light for this extension project.

“A few years ago, we undertook a shop refit at Newbury and introduced our popular Mulberry & Thyme restaurant, which has contributed to the success of the garden centre.

“This extension project will take the location to a whole new level.

“Thanks go to West Berkshire Council, who have been fantastic to work with during the planning application process.

“We are very excited for the local community to see the changes.”

