Great Shefford drug dealer sent to Reading Crown Court for sentencing

A Great Shefford teenager who has admitted dealing drugs will be sent to the crown court for sentencing.

Dylan Lightbown, who lives at The Mead, appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 30.

He pleaded guilty to possessing 32.186g of the Class B-controlled drug cannabis with intent to supply it to another in Newbury on Thursday, January 16.

However, the basis on which he pleaded guilty to the offence was not accepted by the prosecution.

This means that a Newton hearing – a mini trial to establish the facts and upon whose version he will be sentenced – will have to be held.

Mr Lightbown was told that, in any event, the case was so serious that a magistrates’ court’s sentencing powers were insufficient and it could only be dealt with by a crown court judge.

The case was therefore sent to Reading Crown Court on a date to be fixed. Mr Lightbown was released on unconditional bail.