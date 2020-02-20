'Danger' driver sent to crown court

A MAN has been sent to crown court accused of a catalogue of serious motoring offences including dangerous driving.

The 26-year-old was charged following a lengthy police pursuit, Reading magistrates heard last Thursday.

The dangerous driving was said to have taken place on the A4 Bath Road, Sulhamstead Hill, Ufton Lane, Padworth Road, Island Farm Road, Reading Road and Goring Lane.

In the dock was Charlie John Hawkins, formerly of Alder Glade, Burghfield Common, who now lives at Bannister Road, Burghfield.

He was further charged with driving when the amount of a cocaine metabolite in his system exceeded the specified limit; driving when the amount of cocaine in his system exceeded the specified limit; driving without insurance and unlawfully possessing a black-handled knife with a black blade of 12cm.

All the above offences were said to have been committed in a black Mini Cooper on Tuesday, August 6 last year.

The knife offence was said to have been committed in Goring Lane on the same date.

Mr Hawkins, wearing a dark blue suit and open-necked shirt, spoke only to confirm his details.

Clare Barclay, prosecuting, said: “These matters should be allocated to the crown court as this court has insufficient sentencing powers.”

Paul Cantrill, defending, made no representations regarding sending the case to the crown court and said his client would not be entering pleas at this stage.

District judge David Miller told Mr Hawkins: “I’m sending your case and all the charges to Reading Crown Court.”

Mr Hawkins was released on unconditional bail until a preliminary hearing at the crown court scheduled for Tuesday, March 17.