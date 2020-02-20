Public asked for views on antisocial behaviour in Newbury town centre

Newbury people are being invited to have their say in a public consultation on antisocial behaviour around the town centre.

This follows calls to introduce a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) in the area, due to concerns over public order and criminality.

PSPOs allow councils to place special restrictions on public conduct in designated locations.

Anybody who lives, visits or works in Newbury is invited to take part in the consultation, which will take place between Monday, February 24, and Monday, April 6.

West Berkshire Council executive member for public health and community wellbeing Rick Jones said: “Antisocial behaviour is an issue in many town centres nationally.

“However, we want to do everything possible to provide the best balance for Newbury.

“The PSPO will help people to feel safer and happier in our town centre without stopping them enjoying themselves.

“We need people’s views on this and I would urge everyone to take part in the consultation.”

Responses can be submitted from February 24 at www.westberks.gov.uk/psponewbury

Alternatively, hard copies of all relevant documentation will be available at the council’s offices.