The Old Bell pub at Wash Common up for sale

THE Old Bell pub at Wash Common is up for grabs.

And there are concerns it could be turned into housing.

The historic watering hole, on Andover Road, is currently closed but the freehold is on offer.

Agents for the sale, Fleurets, are currently inviting offers and a viewing for interested parties has been scheduled for Thursday, February 27 between 1pm and 2pm with no appointment necessary.

West Berkshire Campaign for Real Ale's pubs officer, Paul Worsley, said: "During the past four years it's only been occupied for 12 months. It has previously been available to let, with no takers. I hear the only interest expressed has been from housing developers."

The Bell Beer Shop, opposite what is now The Gun Pub Indian Restaurant and Takeaway, was first recorded in 1841, later adopting the name The Old Bell.

In 1851 the licensee was listed as William Stillman, who also doubled as the village shoemaker.

In 1911 the publican doubled as the local milkman.

For more information on the freehold offer contact James Davies on 020 7280 4711 or via email at londonagency@fleurets.com