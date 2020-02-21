Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Newbury pear tree planting day at City Recreation Ground rearranged for this Saturday

15 trees will be planted

Jonathan Ashby

Jonathan Ashby

jonathan.ashby@newburynews.co.uk

orchard

NEWBURY’S community tree planting day has been rearranged for this weekend.

The event was originally scheduled for last Saturday, but was postponed due to Storm Dennis.

It will now take place this Saturday from 10am to 2pm at City Recreation Ground.

Volunteers are invited to go along to help plant 15 new pear trees next to apple trees planted a number of years ago.

The apple trees will be pruned on the day, with everyone encouraged to bring their secateurs, learn some new skills with the onsite experts and help with the pruning and planting.

The day is being organised by Newbury in Bloom and Growing Newbury Green.

Tony Hammond, of Growing Newbury Green, said: “It’s great that we can expand on the edible crops at City Recreation Ground by adding to the already popular apple trees.

“At this time of year it’s important to prune the existing trees as it helps to shape the trees, making it easier to maintain and keeps them healthy by removing any dead, diseased or damaged wood.”

