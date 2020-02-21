Last day to comment on West Berkshire environmental strategy

West Berkshire residents have until today (Friday) to have their say on the district council’s Draft Environment Strategy.

The strategy was devised following the council’s declaration of a climate emergency last summer. Among other things it sets out a plan to achieve carbon neutrality across the district by 2030.

A public consultation on the draft document has been open for a number of weeks, giving people the opportunity to put forward their views and suggestions.

To read the strategy and submit a response, visit www.westberks.gov.uk/draftenvironmentstrategy