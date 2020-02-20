Tadley driver jailed after hitting 78-year-old pedestrian

A DRIVER who knocked down and seriously injured a pedestrian in Tadley after his dog distracted him has been jailed for 15 months.

Louis Bond, 24, of Fairlawn Road, Tadley, was arrested on Mulfords Hill on 17 January 2019 after his BMW collided with a pedestrian when he went through a red light.

His dog had jumped from the back of the vehicle onto the passenger seat, causing Bond to turn around to put the dog in the back seat.

The pedestrian, a 78-year-old woman, suffered two broken legs, a break to her right shoulder and a bleed on the brain.

She spent more than three months in hospital and can no longer walk without a frame.

Bond pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving and was today (20 February) handed a 15-month custodial sentence.

He has been disqualified from driving for two years following his release.

Chris Brown, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “This case should serve as a warning to dog owners about just how dangerous not securing your dog in the car can be.

“The victim was left with extremely serious injuries and it is lucky that she was not killed.

“I want to remind people about the serious consequences that come with distractions when you’re behind the wheel.

“The Highway Code says that all animals must be kept suitably restrained in a vehicle so they do not distract or injure you, and we have seen here that failure to do so can be so dangerous.

“Please make sure your pets are secured, not just for their safety but for yours and other people’s safety as well.”