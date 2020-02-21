Newbury vet issues warning over dog virus, as cases reported in Mortimer, Burghfield and Greenham Common

A LOCAL vet has warned dog owners of the risks posed by a suspected virus, as cases have been reported in Mortimer, Burghfield and Greenham Common.

The Falkland Veterinary Clinic in Newbury has circulated an email cautioning owners of walking in mixed groups of dogs.

The virus, which causes excessive vomiting and diarrhoea, is at present difficult to diagnose.

Clinical director at Falkland Vets Carl Gorman said: “The surveillance seems to show hot spots of the disease in the North West and in Southern England.

“The problem is that vomiting is a common sign in dogs, so it can be hard to know if a vomiting dog is affected with this particular problem or one of the many other causes of vomiting.

“We haven’t had massive numbers of suspicious dogs, but are on the lookout.

“The latest figures show a drop in the number of cases. We need to keep checking, but it is possible the outbreak has peaked.

“If dog owners see signs that fit with the symptoms of this disease we would encourage them to take their pet to their vets and bring samples of vomit and faeces.”