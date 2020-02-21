Inglewood Leisure Club in Kintbury holding open day

INGLEWOOD Leisure Club is set to host an open day tomorrow (Saturday), introducing members of the public to its luxury facilities.

Visitors are invited to view the club’s swimming pool, gym and studio between 10.30am and 2.30pm.

They will also be able to take advantage of its exclusive on-site restaurant, Blandy’s Bistro.

A complementary Sunday roast for two will be available to all who choose to sign up at the open day.

Membership at the club costs £45 per month.

As well as full access to the club’s facilities, this includes spa and culinary discounts.

To register for a place on the tour, email InglewoodClub@audleyvillages.co.uk