Newbury care home makes feathered friends

Residents at a Newbury care home were treated to a visit by some of Britain’s most magnificent birds.

Winchcombe Place residents got up close and personal with several birds – including a barn owl and a hawk – and participated in a show and tell to learn more about the feathered creatures.

The event – which took place on Monday last week – was part of this year’s Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) Big Garden Birdwatch, with the birds coming from Berkshire Birds of Prey.

Winchcombe Place home manager Kerry Thompson said: “Residents love taking part in nature-themed activities here at Winchcombe Place and we had a lot of fun celebrating this year’s bird-themed event.

“Our feathered friends from the Berkshire Birds of Prey were wonderful to see up close and created wonderful discussions about British wildlife.

“Connecting with nature can be extremely important for older people and promotes positive social interaction, improves well-being and provides an opportunity for sensory stimulation.

“This can be incredibly beneficial for those living with dementia as it can conjure happy memories and the associated emotions.

“I’d like to say thank you to Berkshire Birds of Prey for joining us and making the day so special.”

The event was part of Care UK homes’ ongoing participation in the RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch.

In 2020, more than 40 Care UK care homes across Scotland and England took part in some avian-themed activities to celebrate the best of British birds.

For more information about Care UK and the RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch, visit www.careuk.com/birdwatch