Chilton Foliat Primary School's Ofsted thumbs up after remarkable turnaround

A VILLAGE school is celebrating after achieving a ‘good’ rating from the education watchdog Ofsted.

The good news was delivered in a report by Ofsted following a visit to Chilton Foliat Primary School, which has 82 pupils on the roll, in January.

The upgrade is a remarkable turnaround.

In December 2018 the school was identified as being among 364 in the country which were failing the Government’s ‘floor standard’ test.

The number represented three per cent of mainstream primary schools which fell below the floor standard, down from 511, or four per cent of primary schools, last year.

The performance tables are used by ministers to set standards in order to hold schools to account.

A school is considered to be above the floor if at least 65 per cent of pupils meet the expected standard in reading, writing and mathematics at Key Stage 2, or if it achieves “sufficient progress scores” in all three subjects.

In addition it was rated as ‘requires improvement’ following an Ofsted inspection in October 2017.

But all that has changed, with a new headteacher and the school having now been rated ‘good’ in every field following the latest inspection.

Inspectors noted that pupils were proud of their school and that they were polite and courteous and conducted themselves well.

They praised pupils’ cooperation with each other, regardless of age, with older children relishing being positive role models for younger pupils.

Pupils and staff were applauded for living out the school’s values of thankfulness, courage and love daily and parents and carers were also mentioned in the report for their appreciation of the strong pastoral support from staff and the feeling that their children are cared for and happy in school.

Pupils responded well to the high expectations placed upon them by their teachers and Ofsted inspectors gave particular credit to the leaders and governors who are ambitious for their pupils and have focused on improving the curriculum and the quality of education that pupils receive.

The strong partnership with the local community was also highlighted in the report.

This was demonstrated in the new purpose-built building, which houses the Year 5 and 6 classroom, and the Chilton Foliat Community Clubhouse, which is utilised by Chilton Club Childcare, which runs the school’s Early Birds Club, After School Club and Holiday Club and is also available for use by the local community.

Headteacher Katie Turner said: “We’re absolutely delighted with the recent Ofsted report, which demonstrates the talent and unswerving commitment, determination and sheer hard work of all our staff and the school governors.”

Ms Turner, who took over as headteacher in September 2018, added: “We would like to thank the parents and families for their overwhelmingly positive engagement and support.

“Not least, we would also like to congratulate our children who have represented our school with confidence and spirit and whose enthusiasm and positivity for learning make this school a very special place.”