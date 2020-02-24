Newbury prepares for annual pancake race ahead of Shrove Tuesday

THE final preparations are underway ahead of Newbury’s popular pancake race, which takes place tomorrow.

The event, which is staged annually on Shrove Tuesday, will once again be organised by the Newbury and District branch of Soroptimist International.

It’s not too late to get involved – organisers are still on the lookout for entrants.

The event has become a much-loved part of the Newbury calendar and involves multiple teams representing local businesses and charities.

Participants, many of them in fancy dress, toss pancakes during the run in Newbury’s Market Place.

The races will start at 12pm and pancake lunches will be available from 12.15pm in St Nicolas Church Hall.

Race participants need to arrive by 11.30am for registration.

The Soroptimists are an international organisation dedicated to the improvement of women’s and girls’ lives across the globe.

If you would like to get involved in this year’s race, contact Joyce Lewis by email at joycerlws@aol.com or call 07483 119404.