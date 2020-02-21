Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Purley on Thames homes may flood as alerts in place across West Berkshire

River levels remain high after recent storms

Jonathan Ashby

Jonathan Ashby

jonathan.ashby@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886637

Flood alerts in place across West Berkshire, with property flooding possible in Purley on Thames

WEST Berkshire could be subjected to another deluge of rain this weekend with flood alerts in place.

A flood warning is active in Purley on Thames – particularly River Gardens – meaning that flooding is expected with property flooding possible, and immediate action required.

Government response staff are operating weirs to reduce flood risk in Purley and have been in the area to support the local community.

The Gov.uk website urges people to "keep in place any property flood protection products you are using, such as flood barriers and air brick covers, and move family, pets and cars until levels have safely receded".

There are also flood alerts active across the rest of the district with river water levels still high following Storms Dennis and Ciara.

Flooding is possible and people are encouraged to be prepared – although no property flooding is expected.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

UPDATE: A4 reopens after serious collision

accidentnew_sz

Thatcham level crossing reopens after barrier hit by car

Thatcham level crossing closed after barrier hit by car

Historic pub up for sale

Historic pub up for sale

NWN exclusive - Masterplan being prepared for Thatcham

NWN exclusive - Masterplan being prepared for Thatcham

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33