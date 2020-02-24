Brew Monday mental health event at Newbury Station

TACKLING the stigma of mental health, Newbury Samaritans are out in force at Newbury Station today (Monday), with free tea bags and an invitation to share a tea break with a “friend, family member, colleague or anyone you invite to meet over a brew”.

The Brew Monday event (inspired by Blue Monday, the most depressing day of the year) will be running from 6.30am to 9.30am and 5pm to 8pm to raise funds to combat isolation and loneliness.

“Joining up and having tea with someone can provide a lift when dark days, cold weather, broken resolutions and credit card bills may otherwise take center stage,” said Newbury Samaritans volunteer and publicity officer David Thorpe.

The funds raised will help ensure that anyone who is feeling overwhelmed can contact the Samaritan’s free helpline (116123), email jo@samaritans.org or visit 58 West Street, Newbury, for a chat.