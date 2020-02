POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a brick was thrown at a car and the window of a house in Newbury.

Between 7pm and 8pm on Friday, February 21, offender(s) caused damage to the window of a property and a Vauxhall Astra in St David’s Road, Newbury.



Anyone with information should call the Police Enquiry Centre on 101, quoting reference number 43200061457.