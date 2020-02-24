Newbury and Thatcham roads to be hit by closures

A series of road and lane closures along the A4 are heading Newbury and Thatcham's way, with the first starting tomorrow (February 25).

Fir Tree Lane will be closed southbound (heading towards the A4) from Tuesday, February 25, until Saturday, February 29.

The closure will be in place between 9.30am and 3.30pm each day to allow equipment associated with new traffic signals along Fir Tree Lane to be installed.

The council said the works were expected to be completed by Friday and that the Saturday closure would not be needed.

The Fir Tree Lane closure precedes another overnight closure of the A4 between Newbury and Thatcham.

The section of road between the B&Q roundabout and Turnpike Road and Tull Way roundabout will close between 7pm and 5am on Monday, March 2, and on Tuesday, March 3.

The closure also means that access from the A4 to Hambridge Road and its adjoining roads, as well as Dorneywood Way, Fir Tree Lane and Lower Way will be affected.

The closure is to remove the traffic lights at the junction of the A4,Lower Way and the West Berkshire Community Hospital.

The council said that a temporary traffic signal system will be in place for a few weeks while work to prepare and install the new traffic lights are completed.

And there's more to come as Lower Way will be closed between the A4 and Pound Lane.

The stretch of Lower Way will be closed between 7am and 7pm from Wednesday, March 4, to Monday, March 9 (excluding Sunday, March 8).

However, the council has said that closure times may vary day-to-day.

Access to residential properties within the closure area will be permitted at all times, but the council said there may be periods where access is delayed. However, access will be via Pound Lane only and not the A4.

The closure is to improve the hospital and A4 junction. The council said the closure was necessary to protect the public and contractors, and also reduce construction time and disruption.

The works include removing the central islands within Lower Way and replacing them with smaller islands. The island at the pedestrian crossing at the A4/Lower Way junction will be removed and become one crossing.

The works will continue at the junction after March 9 but lane closures will be in place along the A4 between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

The council apologised for any inconvenience that might be caused. Any queries can be sent to the Customer Services Team on (01635) 519080 or emailed to projects@westberks.gov.uk

Work to widen the left-hand turn from Hambridge Road onto the A4 was abandoned, after the council discovered the road could not be widened.