Crowds enjoy flipping great day as Newbury Pancake Race returns

Hundreds gathered in Market Place to watch town's top tossers

A FLIPPING great time was had by all this lunchtime at Newbury’s Pancake Race.

This year a total 18 teams from local businesses and organisations competed in the event, with more than a hundred spectators crowding into Market Place to watch the fun.

2020 Pancake champions, sponsored by the Newbury Weekly News, were Lifecycle Software team 2.

The best dressed team sponsored by Henwick Properties, went to Maxx Design, who donned giant crayon costumes.

The pancake tosser of the year, sponsored by Gecko Communications, was awarded to St Nicolas Church.

Following the race, Newbury mayor Elizabeth O'Keeffe threw pancakes from the town hall balcony to children below, as has been a tradition since the 1870s.

A pancake lunch was then served in St Nicolas Hall.

All the pictures and reaction will be in this Thursday's Newbury Weekly News. 

