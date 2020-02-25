Met Office issues weather warning for Newbury tomorrow

A weather warning has been issued for Newbury tomorrow, with the Met Office predicting black ice.

Temperatures are set to drop below zero from midnight tonight and the yellow warning has been issued until 10am tomorrow.

There is set to be a mix of rain and hail showers, with possible light snow shower in the morning.

It also warns that paths and pavements are likely to be slippery.

A yellow warning means people should plan ahead to think about their journeys.

The Met Office says it is monitoring the developing weather situation and advises people to keep an eye out on the latest forecasts and be aware the weather may change or worsen.