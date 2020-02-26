Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Newbury man convicted of racially aggravated assault

33-year-old from Grove Road admits attack

A NEWBURY man has been convicted of racially aggravated assault.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, February 11, was 33-year-old Adrian Cornish of Grove Road.

Mr Cornish admitted assaulting Klaudio Leku by beating him in Newbury on October 19, and that the offence was racially motivated.

In addition he admitted assaulting Christopher Radcliffe by beating him at Mr Cornish’s home in Grove Road on January 1.

Magistrates ordered pre-sentence reports to be prepared on an ‘all options’ basis, including custody, and Mr Cornish was meanwhile released on conditional bail.

