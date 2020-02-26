Newbury's upgraded Waterside Centre to encourage more young people into activities

THE organisation that is taking over Newbury’s Waterside Centre has provided an update on its plans, including making the facility a place of celebration and learning.

Plans to refurbish the centre were approved in December and the scheme will include a 14.5m climbing tower and a two-storey viewing gallery/café for public use.

The upgrade will also provide a range of activities, including rock climbing, dancing, canoeing, drama, exercise classes, music and more.

Berkshire Youth, which will operating the refurbished centre, said it wanted to turn Waterside into a place of celebration and learning, and intends to develop opportunities for apprenticeships and skill development.

The refurbished centre will have a space for counselling and support for young people, providing a place for them to access wrap around support.

Berkshire Youth chief executive David Seward said: “With an increase in the number of young people at risk, it is critical that we are able to engage with vulnerable young people early and often.

“At the Waterside Centre we hope to encourage more young people into new and exciting activities, including dance, climbing, outdoor sports, canoeing and drama alongside a new youth café where young people can meet and engage with their friends in a safe environment.”

The refurbishments will include the creation of a large informal social area, a café, a new dance studio, an upgrade to the gym hall and multipurpose meeting room on the first floor.

The project will provide a range of activities and space for clubs, as well as access to the river for canoeing and water sports.

The organisation said that having “a gem of a youth offer sitting idle” alongside great outdoor space and within easy access of bus cycle and pedestrian routes had been a missed opportunity in the last 10 years.

The Waterside Centre was built in the 1960s and was acquired by West Berkshire Council in 1998 after Berkshire County Council was dissolved.

Until recently, it was used to provide support to the most vulnerable people in the district.

Bradfield College, the Bradfield Club and Berkshire Youth reached an agreement to bring about the long-awaited refurbishment.

Once complete, the centre will be operated by Berkshire Youth on a peppercorn rent from the council and the Bradfield Club.

Berkshire Youth said that opportunities for investment from individuals and companies were available.