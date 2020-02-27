In this week's Newbury Weekly News, there could be a clamp down on drivers leaving their engines running outside schools.

Also in this week's paper, there's further detail on the council's budget, with school transport affected.

Meanwhile, tributes have been paid to popular 30-year-old presenter.

In other news, there's coverage of Newbury's pancake races

In Hungerford news, a schoolteacher tells how she cradled a dying man following a traffic collision. Plus: it’s Lambourn’s ‘unsung heroes.’

On the Thatcham pages, Network Rail has responded to questions about the town's level crossing downtime.

On the Hampshire pages, planners behind a garden centre-style development have defended their scheme.

And on the villages page, the installation of speed bumps in a busy car park has caused a stir.

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

All this and more for just £1. Support your awarding-winning local paper and pick up a copy today.

If you've got a news story email the newsdesk at newsdesk@newburynews.co.uk call 01635 886632, tweet us @NewburyToday or visit our NewburyToday Facebook page.

You can also follow us on Instagram @NewburyToday