Great Shefford man arrested following police warrants in West Berkshire

A man from Great Shefford has been arrested in connection with a fraud investigation.

Thames Valley Police executed eight warrants across Berkshire, Oxfordshire, and Wiltshire this morning (Wednesday) as part of a large-scale fraud investigation.

The two Berkshire warrants were carried out in Hungerford and Great Shefford, where a 56-year-old man was arrested.

A 23-year-old man from Ramsden, Oxfordshire, a 53-year-old man from Standlake, Oxfordshire and a 31-year-old woman from Wiltshire were also arrested.

All remain in custody.

The arrests are in connection with alleged fraud and money laundering offences that took place between July 2018 and November 2019 following the discovery of financial irregularities after the collapse of a business.

Thames Valley Police has not identified the business at this stage.

Investigating officer, Det Insp Duncan Wynn, of the Economic Crime Unit, said: “This morning we have executed these warrants as part of a large and complex fraud investigation.

“Those in custody have been arrested on suspicion of money laundering and fraud offences dating back to 2018.

“As we continue with our investigation, I hope that the action taken today reassures the local communities that we take these offences seriously.”