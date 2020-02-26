Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Great Shefford man arrested following police warrants in West Berkshire

Eight warrants executed in Hungerford, Great Shefford, Oxfordshire and Berkshire

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

Police called to affray at Newbury playground

A man from Great Shefford has been arrested in connection with a fraud investigation. 

Thames Valley Police executed eight warrants across Berkshire, Oxfordshire, and Wiltshire this morning (Wednesday) as part of a large-scale fraud investigation.

The two Berkshire warrants were carried out in Hungerford and Great Shefford, where a 56-year-old man was arrested.

A 23-year-old man from Ramsden, Oxfordshire, a 53-year-old man from Standlake, Oxfordshire and a 31-year-old woman from Wiltshire were also arrested.

All remain in custody.

The arrests are in connection with alleged fraud and money laundering offences that took place between July 2018 and November 2019 following the discovery of financial irregularities after the collapse of a business.  

Thames Valley Police has not identified the business at this stage. 

Investigating officer, Det Insp Duncan Wynn, of the Economic Crime Unit, said: “This morning we have executed these warrants as part of a large and complex fraud investigation.

“Those in custody have been arrested on suspicion of money laundering and fraud offences dating back to 2018.

“As we continue with our investigation, I hope that the action taken today reassures the local communities that we take these offences seriously.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

More road closures planned for A4

More road closures planned for A4

Met Office issues weather warning for Newbury tomorrow

Met Office issue weather warning for Newbury tomorrow

Newbury man found guilty of breaching restraining order

Court

A34 now clear after two vehicle collision near Newbury

Delays on A34 after vehicle overturns

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33