Snow forecast for parts of West Berkshire tomorrow

Met Office has issued a yellow warning

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

dan.cooper@newburynews.co.uk

SNOW has been forecast for parts of West Berkshire tomorrow (Thursday). 

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for the south of England, with everywhere north of Chieveley likely to be affected. 

It also warns of potential disruption to on the roads and railways. 

Paul Gundersen, Chief Meteorologist with the Met Office, said: “The flow of cold air over the UK will lead to heavy, wintry showers and icy conditions overnight. From 10pm Wednesday until 10am on Thursday there is a Met Office Yellow warning for snow & ice for most of the UK north of a line from the central Wales to the Wash, except north-east England and eastern Scotland.

“A low-pressure system moving in to the South West from the Atlantic overnight will bring a further period of rain to southern England."

  • CommonHungerforder

    26/02/2020 - 18:25

    Weather forecasts again! Please point people to the Met Office website as you never update your 'story', and the Met Office update their site regularly using a fairly powerful computer - I've seen it through security glass in Exeter. Next one costing £1.2 Billion. Steve Associate Fellow of the Royal Meteorological Society. And for real-time, local weather, www.thatcham-weather.info

