Newbury school pupils in self isolation over coronavirus fears

A 'number of children' from St Bartholomew's School in Newbury are in self isolation over coronavirus fears after returning from a half term break to Northern Italy.

The school sent a letter out to parents this morning making them aware of the situation and have also circulated information about coronavirus via its newsletter.

It has stressed that there have been no confirmed cases but would be providing updates 'if the situation changes'.

A spokesperson for the school said: "There are a number of pupils whose families have decided to isolate themselves having returned from their half term holidays in Northern Italy."