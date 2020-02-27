Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Newbury school pupils in self isolation over coronavirus fears

School has sent letter out to parents but insists there are no confirmed cases

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

dan.cooper@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886632

Coronavirus: What we know

A 'number of children' from St Bartholomew's School in Newbury are in self isolation over coronavirus fears after returning from a half term break to Northern Italy.

The school sent a letter out to parents this morning making them aware of the situation and have also circulated information about coronavirus via its newsletter.

It has stressed that there have been no confirmed cases but would be providing updates 'if the situation changes'.

A spokesperson for the school said: "There are a number of pupils whose families have decided to isolate themselves having returned from their half term holidays in Northern Italy."

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

More road closures planned for A4

More road closures planned for A4

Met Office issues weather warning for Newbury tomorrow

Met Office issue weather warning for Newbury tomorrow

Snow forecast for parts of West Berkshire tomorrow

Snow forecast for parts of West Berkshire tomorrow

A34 now clear after two vehicle collision near Newbury

Delays on A34 after vehicle overturns

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33