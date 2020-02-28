Public Protection Partnership warns of loft scam

Four-star Ollie makes his mark
Fri, 28 Feb 2020
The Public Protection Partnership (PPP) has been notified of a suspected scam in the Newbury and West Berks area.
Local residents have received calls alleging that their loft insultation is illegal or unsafe.
The callers – posing as inspectors or maintenance personnel – seek access to said lofts.
The PPP states that the calls are wholly fictitious in substance.
Anybody who believes they are being contacted by the scammers should hang up immediately.
