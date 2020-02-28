Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Public Protection Partnership warns of loft scam

Criminals targeting West Berks residents

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

The Public Protection Partnership (PPP) has been notified of a suspected scam in the Newbury and West Berks area.

Local residents have received calls alleging that their loft insultation is illegal or unsafe.

The callers – posing as inspectors or maintenance personnel – seek access to said lofts.

The PPP states that the calls are wholly fictitious in substance.

Anybody who believes they are being contacted by the scammers should hang up immediately.

Several children from Newbury school in self isolation over coronavirus fears

More road closures planned for A4

Met Office issues weather warning for Newbury tomorrow

Snow forecast for parts of West Berkshire tomorrow

