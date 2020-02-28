Public Protection Partnership warns of loft scam

The Public Protection Partnership (PPP) has been notified of a suspected scam in the Newbury and West Berks area.

Local residents have received calls alleging that their loft insultation is illegal or unsafe.

The callers – posing as inspectors or maintenance personnel – seek access to said lofts.

The PPP states that the calls are wholly fictitious in substance.

Anybody who believes they are being contacted by the scammers should hang up immediately.