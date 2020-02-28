'Massive outpouring of love' after death of popular local DJ

TRIBUTES have been paid to Newbury Town Council employee and Kennet Radio presenter Tony Hiller, who has died aged 30.

Mr Hiller’s sudden death on Friday has sent shockwaves through the community that he did so much for.

Whether it was around town at an event or behind the DJ decks at Document House, the 30-year-old was a familiar face to many in the town.

And this week, Mr Hiller’s friends, family and colleagues have been leaving touching tributes and sharing their memories of him.

Mr Hiller had a variety of technical roles at Newbury and Thatcham’s community radio station, Kennet Radio, including DJ, co-presenter and producer.

He also worked as corporate services officer for Newbury Town Council, where his responsibilities included graphic design, marketing, social media management and website design.

In a statement on Monday, the town council said it was “deeply saddened” by the death of Mr Hiller, who it described as a “valued employee”.

The town council’s chief executive, Hugh Peacocke, said: “We are a small, close-knit team at the town council and staff and councillors are trying to come to terms with the sad and unexpected loss.

“Tony was a great member of the team and had a huge amount to offer.

“He was well-liked by everyone for his sense of humour and his willingness to help.

“Tony will be remembered very fondly by us all.”

@itsTonyHiller Dear Tony, you've been taken from us way too soon my friend. A huge loss of big heart. Thank you for being such lovely fella.. lots of love mate.. pic.twitter.com/oo6lS8r894 — Garry Poulson - Radio Presenter (@Volunteeringace) February 21, 2020

Kennet Radio presenter Garry Poulson, who worked alongside Mr Hiller for five years, said: “The massive outpouring of love for him just shows how highly he was thought of by so many people.

“I think the best tribute someone can have is to be loved in every quarter of someone’s personal and professional life.

“During those five years Tony was always a delight to be with, funny, keen, enthusiastic empathetic and mature way beyond his years.

“The fun that the three of us had on a Friday evening will remain deeply treasured memories for me.

“The news comes as a massive shock to hundreds of people.

“Our hearts go out to his family and those close to him.” Another friend wrote on Facebook: “You were a ray of sunshine every single day and was such a laugh.

“Your cheeky grin and amazing DJ skills will be missed on this earth.”

Kennet Radio managing director Julian Swift-Hook said: “We are all devastated by the sudden loss of our much-loved friend and hugely valued colleague Tony Hiller, who died unexpectedly at the age of just 30.

“Tony joined Kennet Radio as a volunteer six years ago and quickly became an important part of our management, technical and presenting teams.

“With his happy personality and distinctive presentation style he endeared himself to listeners and colleagues alike as co-host of the Friday Drivetime Show.

“He was a well-known local DJ, too, which he brought to Kennet Radio with his Mind The Gap dance music show.

“Behind the scenes, Tony was a vital member of our small technical team in the studio and he was also instrumental in developing our brand and online presence.

“He developed our much-lauded website and he also managed our social media.

“We will miss him terribly and our thoughts are particularly with his family and close friends at this difficult time.”

Mr Hiller previously worked as a stores supervisor at Volkswagen Ridgeway in Newbury and also ran Tony Hiller Media.