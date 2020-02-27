Channel 4's Hunted stars two school friends from Newbury and Swindon hoping to win a share of £100,000 prize and to raise awareness of ADHD

FORMER St Bartholomew's pupils, Ella Tomkins and her girlfriend Jessica Warr have been avoiding being captured in the latest series of Channel 4’s smash-hit reality TV series, Hunted, and you can catch up with how they are getting on in the third episode, which airs tonight, Thursday, February 27, at 9pm.

Hunted challenges ordinary people to stay one step ahead of a team of specially-trained ‘hunters’, including security experts and ex-forces members.

The chase lasts 25 days, with contestants left to fend for themselves in random cities across Britain. Those who evade the hunters until the show’s climax are in with a chance of winning £100,000.

Ms Tomkins, a charity researcher, stars alongside her partner, Jessica Warr, who now lives in Swindon and is a financial consultant.

Mock wanted posters featuring the duo were plastered across Newbury last summer.

Ms Tomkins believes that her ADHD will help her navigate the show’s diverse and complex challenges.

She said: “My personal motivation was to show the world that ADHD has positive qualities despite the bad press it regularly receives and use my ADHD to my advantage.

“My ability to manage pressure – no matter the stakes – could be very handy for Hunted.”

Ms Warr said: "We've been together for eight years, so we know our relationship is strong, but we do bicker... A LOT.

"I think keeping our cool under the pressure of Hunted and not letting that affect us could be a real challenge.

"I think it's going to be a once in a lifetime experience, it's going to have a lot of incredibly testing moment."

Ms Tomkins added: "Having ADHD has presented many challenges in my life which has equipped me with the ability to cope in a lot of situations - hopefully I can add Hunted to the list!"

