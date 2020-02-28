Flood alerts in place across West Berkshire in aftermath of Storm Dennis

A series of flood alerts are in place across West Berkshire as persistent rain is forecast for today (Friday)

The Environment Agency (EA) has been monitoring water levels since Storm Dennis earlier this month and has updated its guidance.

An alert is in place for groundwater flooding in the Lambourn Valley catchment.

The agency said that low-lying land and roads will be at risk of flooding first, with property flooding possible longer-term.

But its added that due to the nature of groundwater behaviour, "the situation could continue for several weeks or longer and the speed at which flooding will occur will be dependent on rainfall conditions".

Groundwater levels have risen at the monitoring point for West Ilsley, East Ilsley and Compton.

The EA said "groundwater levels are above normal for this time of year and have now reached a level where communities may be affected within the next few days by flooding from groundwater".

Flooding is possible along the River Kennet and its tributaries from Berwick Bassett down to Newbury and the EA has advised people to be prepared.

"Property flooding is not currently expected. River levels remain high on the River Kennet following rainfall during and since Storm Dennis, particularly around Knighton/Ramsbury where the river is still out of banks. The risk of flooding remains," the agency said.

Further along the Kennet, from Thatcham to Reading, the EA has said that flooding is possible.

It said: "Property flooding is not currently expected. River levels remain high on the River Kennet following rainfall during and since Storm Dennis, particularly around Theale. The risk of flooding remains. In other parts of the River Kennet and the majority of smaller watercourses that flow into it, the rivers are back to flowing within banks.

"Water levels in the River Kennet remain particularly high due to high groundwater levels in the area. We are closely monitoring the situation. Our operational staff are in the area clearing weed/trash screens".

Flooding is also possible along the River Thames from Pangbourne to Purley-on-Thames.

"Further property flooding is not currently expected," the EA said.

"River levels are expected to continue to fall slowly. Water levels remain high along parts of the River Thames, particularly around Pangbourne, and we expect to see the flooding of low-lying land, footpaths and roads to continue".

Today's forecast is for persistent rain, at times heavy.

There are currently no weather warnings in place for West Berkshire.