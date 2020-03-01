Bid to tackle abuse of refuse collectors

Waste disposal service Veolia has teamed up with West Berkshire Council to pioneer an awareness-raising scheme to tackle the abuse its crews face.

The Expect Respect campaign is being trialled in West Berkshire, where Veolia has a contract with the local authority.

Should it prove successful, it will be rolled out across the UK.

A specialist people development team has been charged with the implementation of the initiative, which educates waste disposal staff on their rights.

Above all, it aims to inspire in them a sense of self-worth and confidence while at work.

A pilot version of the scheme earned Veolia a Princess Royal Training Award last October.

The West Berkshire launch represents the programme’s official unveiling.

Veolia’s chief risk and assurance officer Richard Hulland said: “This training programme shows the commitment Veolia has not only to learning and people development, but for the wellbeing of employees too.

“With safety as the first strategic objective of our company, the need for employees to be given the knowledge and training required to protect themselves from incidents of abuse by members of the public is very important.

“We welcome the support West Berkshire have given this initiative and look forward to continuing to work in partnership with them.”

West Berkshire Council’s executive member for the environment Steve Ardagh-Walter said: “We are pleased to support this new initiative with Veolia as everyone should be able to go to work without the fear of abuse, and it is important to remind people to be patient and drive carefully around collection vehicles as people are working in the roads.

“The work Veolia’s employees do in our area is key to helping us to keep our area tidy and protect our environment and I wholeheartedly support their right to expect respect.”