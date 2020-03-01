Curridge gets community defibrillator

Curridge's first Automated Emergency Defibrillator (AED) has been unveiled following a two-year campaign by residents.

The life-saving device, which can be used by the community in the event of an emergency, has been placed outside The Bunk Inn.

The installation of the defribrillator was financed with proceeds from the village’s annual summer social event, as well as voluntary donations from residents.

The device is registered with the South Central Ambulance Service.

Anybody who needs to use it can gain access by contacting 999 and citing the location code AHA122.

They will then be provided with the access code for the cabinet where the defribrillator is stored.

Curridge Residents’ Association has highlighted the work of a number of people in facilitating the project.

Among these are Chieveley parish councillors Rob Crispin, Mike Belcher and Tracy Snook, Cleone Hilborne of the Upham Pub Company, The Bunk Inn’s Chris Young and Migl Raiukaityt and Nick Young from Thatcham Heartstart.

The defibrillator was unveiled on February 21.