Newbury's Kennet Centre new owners named

THE new owners of Newbury’s Kennet Shopping centre have been named.

The Newbury Weekly News recently reported that RivingtonHark had completed on the acquisition of the centre with partners.

That partner has been revealed to the NWN as London and South East residential repurposing specialist Lochailort Investments.

One of Lochailort’s current projects is the Swan Heights build-to-rent 315 apartments at the site of the former BMW showroom in Reading.

Managing director of Lochialort Investments, Hugo Haig, told the NWN: "Lochailort is acquiring a portfolio of retail property assets and intends to revitalise and improve these in the short term, with a view to looking at the potential for their longer-term redevelopment.

"Lochailort is in conversation with key stakeholders and is looking forward to working with them as the project progresses".

The Kennet Shopping centre was sold for around £10m in January.

RivingtonHark will act as the centre’s asset manager with a brief including re-vitalising the prime location in Newbury town centre.

The company said that “while the asset has suffered though lack of investment”, the Kennet Shopping centre offers “significant scope for rejuvenation working with the occupiers and other stakeholders to bring this to fruition”.

Newbury chartered surveyor Quintons has been instructed to let a number of retail, leisure and restaurant spaces within the Kennet Shopping centre.

The commercial property specialist is offering a range of different-sized units on short- to long-term leases, from six weeks, six months, 12 months, three years or longer.

It is also offering competitive rental deals, with some units being rent free.

RivingtonHark director Mark Williams said: “We are delighted to be working with our partners on this project, as well as with the wider stakeholders in the town.

“There is a lot to do, but we believe significant improvements can be made.”

CBRE acted for the vendor HIG Capital, which bought the centre in 2015.

The centre was marketed last June as “a major redevelopment opportunity in an affluent area”, offering 243,813 sq ft of retail and leisure opportunity.

Documents said that the centre offers “significant redevelopment potential for a variety of uses, including residential”.

Plans for a bowling alley in the former TK Maxx store at Kennet Shopping were approved last year, but work has yet to start.