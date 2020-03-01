Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

90 students performed in front of their parents

Clere School pupils show off their dance moves

NEARLY 100 pupils from The Clere School put on their dancing shoes for a Dance Showcase recently.

The showcase was an opportunity for pupils at the Burghclere school to show their parents the moves they’d been creating in their PE dance lessons and from the lunchtime dance club.

Ninety pupils from various years took part in the event on Tuesday, February 4.

There were eight dances performed on the evening, including The Lion King, Moana, This is Me, Thriller and Ghost Dance by Christopher Bruce.

Head of physical education Corinne King said: “As their dance and PE teacher I am extremely proud of all students who took part.

“The passion these students put into the showcase was brilliant and they thoroughly enjoyed performing to their parents and carers.

“This showcase was very diverse with all abilities of students taking part.

“Well done to all students involved – it was a privilege to work with you all.”

One of the pupils who took part in the showcase was Libby Stockwell from Year 7.

She said: “I really enjoyed the Dance Showcase and thought it was fun.

“I am in the dance club and my teacher Miss King is a fun dance teacher who comes up with some good moves for us.

“My favourite dance was This is Me as it was an upbeat song with harder moves that we all managed to get in time on the night.

“I also enjoyed getting ready at school by face-painting for the different dances and performing to my parents, auntie and grandparents.

“I had some very quick costume changes as I was in three dances but managed this well.

“I have a twin sister in Year 7 and I have enjoyed spending the time at lunchtimes creating the dance with her because we aren’t in any lessons together.

“I look forward to more dance shows in the future.”

