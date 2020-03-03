Campaign to help save animal welfare charity from potential closure

AN appeal has been launched to help save Great Shefford’s National Animal Welfare Trust (NAWT) shelter from potential closure.

In recent years the Trindledown Farm rehoming centre has faced down threats from severe flooding and the controversial siting of an abattoir nearby.

But now the centre is facing another battle – this time against rising costs.

The national charity has already been forced to close one centre in Somerset.

As a result, Great Shefford centre spokeswoman Alex Spurgeon said: “Costs, such as increases to the living wage, are rising and continue to rise.

“It’s a threat to the centre. That’s the truth.

“The living wage is set to rise by 6.2 per cent; as a result the charity’s animal care bill alone will see £50,000 added to its annual costs.

“Then there’s inflation of food, vets bills, heating and light.”

A statement from NAWT said: “It’s no secret this last year has been tough.

“We lost one of our beloved rescue centres and the rest are facing a challenging future.

“The national living wage will increase by 6.2 per cent on April 1.

“Whilst this is wonderful news for NAWT animal care staff, who deserve to be rewarded for their unwavering dedication to us homeless animals, it will increase the charity's annual animal care salary bill.

“The sad truth is that every NAWT rescue centre is already struggling to raise enough in a year to cover the annual costs of running busy facilities for homeless pets.

“So additional and unavoidable costs like this leave them in a vulnerable position.

“This year, all efforts will go into ensuring the rest of the NAWT centres remain open to the hundreds of homeless animals who desperately need them – but we need your help.”

The charity is appealing for animal lovers to sponsor a carer in a bid to “save our remaining rehoming facilities”.

For more information visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/ keepnawtalive