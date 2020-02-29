Plans for Medicine Festival 'looking positive'

ORGANISERS of the planned Medicine Festival at Wasing Estate said this week they are “hopeful” of resolving a licensing issue threatening the event.

The five-day festival, scheduled for August 27 to August 31, is being billed as a “gathering to inspire authentic connection and regeneration for people and planet”, featuring Amazonian tribal elders, meditation, music and ceremony.

But police had queried the event’s ‘no alcohol’ policy and West Berkshire Council’s environmental health officers have objected on the grounds of noise.

A decision was due to be made on the application for a premises licence at a meeting of West Berkshire Council’s licensing sub committee on Tuesday.

However, the meeting was postponed at the last minute “due to mediation being undertaken”.

A Thames Valley Police statement submitted to the sub committee had stated: “This is not an alcohol-free event.”

It added: “The alcohol allowance per person will be three bottles of wine, 12 cans... of beer/cider/lager and one bottle of spirit. It should also be noted that the venue itself has bars open to 3.30am.”

An environmental health officer’s report expressed fears over “live and recorded music... for nearly 80 hours over five days”.

In a reference to the Glade Festival events previously held at the site, it added: “Events with live music (electronic dance music — similar to the music proposed for this event) have occurred previously in this location, notably in 2006 and 2008 [resulting] in a huge number of complaints.

“The playing of live and recorded music within this area will give rise to noise nuisance at residential properties.

“The bass music would be audible at some distance.

“There is therefore the likelihood of public nuisance and environmental health object to this premises licence application.”

However, organisers say that things have since moved on.

Festival spokeswoman Elma Glasgow said: “There’s an ongoing discussion, but it’s all looking positive.

“We were never going to have alcohol and there will be no personal allowance – it’s entirely alcohol-free.

“We’re working hard with all parties to come to an agreement and the situation is hopeful.

“Medicine will have live music and DJs playing. However, we’re very conscious of our responsibility to local residents, farms and wildlife.

“We will be monitoring the sound levels at all times to ensure strict compliance with our licensing conditions.

“The festival’s operational team is working in close collaboration with the police in order to ensure the festival runs as smoothly and safely as possible.”