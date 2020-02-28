Coronavirus testing taking place at West Berkshire Community Hospital

People are being tested for the coronavirus at the West Berkshire Community Hospital.

However, when asked by Newbury Today how many people had been tested or whether any of the results were positive, the Department for Health and Social Care said it would not be publishing details of any particular area or hospital.

Signs saying 'virus testing' have been placed outside the entrance to the hospital, which is situated on the A4 between Newbury and Thatcham.

They point people to a dedicated area of the hospital, while another sign asks people not use the drop off area at the front of the building unless they have booked a virus testing appointment through NHS 111.

Newbury Today has also contacted the Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust asking if any of the results were positive, but were directed to the Department for Health and Social Care.

When asked the same question, a staff member said they were unable to divulge the information.

Yesterday the NWN revealed that 'a number of pupils' from St Bartholomew's School in Newbury were in self isolation after returning from a half term holiday to northern Italy, which is among the areas worst hit by the outbreak of the virus.

As of 27 February, a total of 7,690 people have been tested in the UK, of which 7,675 were confirmed negative and 15 positive.

The Department of Health and Social Care will be publishing updated data at https://www.gov.uk/guidance/coronavirus-covid-19-information-for-the-public every day at 2pm until further notice.

The same website also offers advice and guidance about the virus.