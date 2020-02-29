Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Hailstorm causes three separate collisions on M4

Fire service reminding motorists to take extra care when conditions are hazardous

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

The fire service is reminding motorists to take extra care during adverse weather after a flash hailstorm caused three separate collisions on the M4 this afternoon (Saturday).

Watch manager Phil Knight, of Newbury Fire Station, said crews were called out to three individual crashes between junction 14 for Hungerford and 13 for Chieveley.

He described them as a "coming together of vehicles" and said that nobody appeared to be seriously injured.

However, he did remind drivers to take extra care on the roads when conditions were hazardous.

