West Berkshire Council reveals it has Coronavirus plan in place

WEST Berkshire Council has revealed it has a plan in place should the Coronavirus break out in the district.

The local authority says it is closely monitoring the situation and will activate the Berkshire Pandemic Influenza Response Plan 'as necessary'.

In a letter to parents of Newbury's St Bartholomew's School, where a number of pupils have chosen to self isolate after returning from a half term break to northern Italy, the council says: "Our desire to continue with business as usual will obviously need to run alongside the need to protect staff, pupils and visitors."

As reported yesterday, the West Berkshire Community Hospital is being used to test people for the virus.

However, the hospital and the government aid they won't be releasing any more information due to patient confidentiality.