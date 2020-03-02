Thatcham teenager admits string of assaults against women and being in possession of a knife

A THATCHAM teenager has been convicted of a string of serious assaults on women plus possession of an offensive weapon.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, February 19, was 18-year-old Leah Foster of Crowfield Drive.

She admitted illegally possessing a knife in public.

Ms Foster also admitted assaulting Georgia Knight, Daniela Benova and Karol Kobetic, thereby causing each of them actual bodily harm.

All the above offences were committed in Andover Road, Newbury, on Monday, January 20.

Magistrates ordered pre-sentence reports to be prepared and Ms Foster, who was legally represented at the hearing, was warned these would be done on an ‘all options’ basis, including the possibility that the matter would be deemed so serious that only a judge sitting at Reading Crown Court would be able to deal with it.

That decision will be made at the next hearing and Ms Foster was meanwhile released on unconditional bail.