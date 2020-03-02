Appeal to find owners of bearded dragon after reptile is handed into Newbury vets

STAFF at Falkland Veterinary Clinic are appealing for information after a Newbury woman discovered an exotic lizard in her garden shed.

The shocked resident delivered the bearded dragon to the vets last Friday, shortly after finding it.

It is currently being cared for by senior nurse Gary Lewis.

Bearded dragons need to be kept in a warm environment and this one was lucky to have been discovered before succumbing to the cold.

The male lizard is currently being drip-fed, having refused to eat normal food.

However, Falkland staff have given him a warm home in an incubator and with the exception of a broken leg – not believed to be the result of a recent injury – he seems to be in good physical condition.

Mr Lewis said of his patient: “We’ve put him on our Facebook site, to see if we can find the owner.

“We’ll probably keep him in for a minimum of a week before we try and rehome him, but a couple of staff have expressed an interest, so that could be a route we can go down.”

