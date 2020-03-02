Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Vodafone takes action after visitor to Newbury HQ tests positive for coronavirus

'Precautionary measure' after several employees come into contact with infected individual

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

Several employees at Vodafone's Newbury headquarters have been asked to work from home after coming into contact with a visitor who has tested positive for the Coronavirus. 

A Vodafone UK spokesperson said: “We are aware that several of our employees in the UK have been in contact with a person visiting the office, who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

"As a precautionary measure, we have identified those employees and asked that they work from home.

"Our dedicated team will continue to monitor the situation, and we will take further action if required in line with advice from the health authorities.”

