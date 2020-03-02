Teenager arrested following Thatcham assault

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested following an assault in Thatcham last month.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which took place on Tuesday, February 4, at around 6.15pm.

It occurred in Station Road, outside the local Co-Op Food.

The incident happened after one of the offenders was seen driving an electric scooter erratically in the road, which damaged the victim’s car.

Following an alteraction, the victim - a man in his twenties - was pushed to the ground and kicked.

While the man sustained injuries to his face and ribs, he did not require medical attention.

The assailants are believed to be in their teens.

Both fled the scene, one on the scooter and the other on foot towards Oak Tree Road.

A youth was arrested on suspicion of GBH, and has since been released on bail until March 4.

Investigating officer PC Laura Bailey, based at Newbury police station, states: "This incident happened on a busy road with pedestrians and drivers passing by.

"I am appealing for any further witnesses to come forward, particularly anyone who recorded the incident on their phones as you may have vital information that could help our investigation.

"You can make a report online or by calling 101 and quoting reference 43200040015.

"Alternatively, if you wish to remain 100% anonymous you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111”