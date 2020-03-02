Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Police issue e-fit image after attempted robbery in Newbury

Suspect fled empty-handed

E-fit released in attempted robbery investigation

Thames Valley Police have released an e-fit of an individual they wish to speak to in connection with an attempted robbery in Newbury last month.

On February 9, a man was accosted in an underpass off Mill Lane.

The offender grabbed the victim from behind and demanded that he hand over his wallet, but the man was able to escape and sustained only minor injuries.

His assailant fled, heading towards the town centre.

Nothing was stolen from the victim.

The offender is described as a white man in his 20s, of average build. He was wearing a blue hooded top and jeans and was carrying a black backpack.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Teresa Miller, based at Newbury police station, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses of this incident, or anyone who saw a man matching the e-fit and description in the area at the time to get in touch.

“You can make a report online, or by calling 101 quoting the reference 43200046147.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain 100% anonymous you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111”

