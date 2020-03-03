Newbury and Thatcham - roadworks to affect A4 and Lower Way

THE A4 is set to close between Newbury and Thatcham again tonight (Tuesday) with work in Lower Way starting tomorrow.

The A4 is scheduled to close between the B&Q roundabout and the Turnpike Road and Tull Way roundabout between 7pm and 5am.

Access to Dorneywood Way, Fir Tree Lane and Lower Way will be affected, while traffic lights are removed at the junction of the A4,Lower Way and the West Berkshire Community Hospital.

Works this week will see temporary lights installed overnight at the A4/Hambridge Road junction while new traffic lights are installed, which is scheduled to take five weeks.

Work at the junction of Lower Way and the A4 is also set to start tomorrow.

The stretch of Lower Way between Pound Lane and the A4 will be closed between 7am and 7pm from Wednesday, March 4, to Monday, March 17 (excluding Sunday, March 8 and Sunday, March 15).

However, the council has said that closure times may vary day-to-day.

Access to residential properties within the closure area will be permitted at all times, but the council said there may be periods where access is delayed. However, access will be via Pound Lane only and not the A4.

The closure is to improve the hospital and A4 junction and will include the removing the existing central island within Lower Way.

The works will continue at the junction after March 9 but the council has said that lane closures will be in place along the A4 between 9.30am and 3.30pm.