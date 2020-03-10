Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Public safety warning after Newbury washing machine fire

Fire crews attended to local incident on Tuesday night

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

charlie.masters@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

07964 444701

Newbury Fire Station has issued a public safety warning on Twitter after its vehicles were called to a washing machine fire.

Photos of the washing machine – and of the damage it caused to the house – were shared by fire personnel.

The location of the incident has not been disclosed.

The station states: “Luckily, the resident was home and we arrived quickly. This highlights the importance of not putting white goods on whilst away from home or at night. This could’ve been a lot worse.”

