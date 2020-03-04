Newbury couple's cruise affected by coronavirus fears

A Newbury couple had their Caribbean cruise disrupted by coronavirus fears.

Richard and Julia Jones were on a two-week cruise of the Caribbean travelling on the MS Braemar as part of a Western Caribbean and Central America fly-cruise operated by Fred Olsen Cruise Lines.

Mr Jones said: “Everything was going swimmingly until we got to our disembarkation port on the Dominican Republic and we were not allowed to disembark.

“We had people who had a couple of flu-type symptoms. I think the Dominican Republic were pretty alert and said we can’t risk it. We all agree it was an over-reaction.”

Turned away from the port of La Romana, Mr Jones said the Braemar cruised around and the captain sought a port to disembark at. Charter aircraft were also required to bring the passengers home.

The ship eventually docked in St Maarten and Mr and Mrs Jones landed back in the UK on Monday after two charter flights were secured.

“It wasn’t traumatic; two-and-a-half days of extra sun,” Mr Jones said.

He said the only downside was the time it took to confirm the logistics and the local police would only allow coaches to the airport to move in a convoy under escort.

Fred Olsen said in a statement after the Braemar was refused to dock: “It is our opinion that this is an overreaction by the Dominican Republic and is not the reception that we have received at previous ports on this itinerary.”

The company said: “On 27th February 2020, Braemar was unable to begin disembarkation operations in La Romana.

“We believe that this was as a result of a small number of influenza-like cases on board.

“No guests or crew are, or have been, displaying symptoms that are considered to be consistent with those of coronavirus.

“The safety and well-being of all our guests and crew is our number one priority and we are monitoring closely the developing Covid-19 Novel Coronavirus situation and taking the latest advice from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and World Health Organisation, as well as Public Health England and CLIA.

“As a precautionary measure, for some time Fred Olsen has been operating a raised level of sanitisation across its fleet, in addition to health questionnaires and non-invasive screening measures for guests embarking and re-joining the ship from overland tours and for ship visitors.”